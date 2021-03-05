Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 210,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.