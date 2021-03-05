Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.38% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,599. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

