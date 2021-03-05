Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $220.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 25.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $220,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.