Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

