Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,637,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 4,012,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.