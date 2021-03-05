Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $90.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.80% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $90,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $81.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

