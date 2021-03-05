Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 5.29% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. 76,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

