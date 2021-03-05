Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.44% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $67,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

