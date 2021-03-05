Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 241.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $160.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

