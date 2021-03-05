Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $222.13. 25,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

