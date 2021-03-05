Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Alleghany at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Y stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $635.39. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.72. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $715.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

