Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

