Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,915 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 274.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.09. 2,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,758. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

