Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 34,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $45,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

