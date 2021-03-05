Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.87% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

