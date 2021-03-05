Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,232,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.06. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.