Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,609,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,026. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.