Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

