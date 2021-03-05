Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,857 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.53% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $177.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,122. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $186.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.