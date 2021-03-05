Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

