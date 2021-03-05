Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.16. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,337. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

