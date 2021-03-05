Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

CTAS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.11. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,834. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

