WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,229.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

