Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS):

3/3/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Webster Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/7/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/4/2021 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

WBS stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 721,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Webster Financial Co alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.