Wedbush Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $32.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

