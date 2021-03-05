Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for frontdoor (FTDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR):

2/25/2021 – frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/19/2021 – frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $62.00.

1/20/2021 – frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

