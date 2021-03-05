Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Nutrien had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

2/25/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Nutrien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Nutrien had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/8/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.25 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.