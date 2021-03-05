Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently:

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00.

2/25/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00.

2/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/20/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/19/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

1/14/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00.

1/4/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 25,791,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,461,430. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

