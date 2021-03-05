Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Taseko Mines (TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.00 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Taseko Mines had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/25/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

2/20/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

2/11/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

2/10/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

1/29/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

1/28/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

1/12/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

