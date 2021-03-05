Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Goodfood Market (GDDFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS: GDDFF):

2/26/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 3,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Goodfood Market Corp. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.