Weibo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,662 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average volume of 723 put options.
WB has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
