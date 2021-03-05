Weibo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,662 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average volume of 723 put options.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.