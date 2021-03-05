Weitz Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 19,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $215.21. 65,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.