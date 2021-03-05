Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 272,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

