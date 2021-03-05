Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 175,602 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $75,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

