Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 451,126 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Extra Space Storage worth $88,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

