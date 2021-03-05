Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of W. R. Berkley worth $76,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 892.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $70.68 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

