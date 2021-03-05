Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 137,265 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.80% of LivaNova worth $90,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $6,868,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

