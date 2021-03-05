Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 29,072 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Ameriprise Financial worth $77,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

