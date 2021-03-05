Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $86,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $76.68 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

