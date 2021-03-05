Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.31% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $76,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $103.09 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.