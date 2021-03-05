Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $83.16 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.91% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $83,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

