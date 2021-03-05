Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $86.43 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Qorvo worth $86,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Qorvo by 23.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

