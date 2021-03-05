Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $86.86 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.65% of Primerica worth $86,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $141.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

