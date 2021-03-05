Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.62% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $86,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

