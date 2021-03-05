Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.83% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $86,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,855,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $226.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $238.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

