Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of Donaldson worth $78,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

