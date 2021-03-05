Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,739 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $83,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

