Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.67% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $85,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

