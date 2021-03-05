WeOwn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,164.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. WeOwn has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $163,164.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

