Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,856 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.60% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $157,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

